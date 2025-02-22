Ethos to vote against Novartis executive salaries

In 2024, the salary of Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan reached a record level of CHF19.2 million (about $21.4 million), the highest since 2009, the pension fund consultancy wrote in a press release on Friday. This extreme level is the result of a gradual increase in the CEO’s variable compensation target in recent years, and the leverage effect of variable compensation plans.
As a reminder, in 2009, the CEO at the time, Daniel Vasella, received CHF42 million. “When Vasant Narasimhan became CEO in 2018, his remuneration was around ten million francs. The company assured us at the time that excesses were a thing of the past,” stressed Vincent Kaufmann, director of the Ethos Foundation, quoted in the press release.
More
More
What’s behind a CEO’s paycheck in Switzerland
This content was published on
Top CEOs are not just paid a simple salary like ordinary employees. The number on their paycheck includes variables that can top their annual salary.
Ethos also intends to reject the proposal of a maximum remuneration of CHF95 million for the eleven members of the Executive Board for 2026. Although the financial performance of Novartis in 2024 was relatively good, the foundation believes that these salaries are too high.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
