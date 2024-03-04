Novartis unveils positive study data on Zolgensma gene therapy
Novartis has presented new study data on Zolgensma, its gene therapy treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The data once again underscored the efficacy of this single-dose gene therapy in patients with SMA, according to a press release issued on Monday.
The results of the SMART study added to what is known about the use of Zolgensma in patients who are older (1.5 – 9.1 years) and suffer more severely than the children treated in previous clinical trials.
In almost all cases, the motoric milestones of treated patients were maintained or even improved after 52 weeks. Many of these patients had switched therapies, having previously been treated with a different disease-modifying agent.
More
Swiss trade deal: Is India changing its tune on pharma patents?
The SMART study is reportedly the first open-label clinical trial of Zolgensma to include previously treated patients. Novartis announced that it will present the data at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) conference, which is taking place in the USA until March 6.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amav
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.