Chocoholics queue for Dubai chocolate in Zurich

Demand for "Dubai chocolate" has also exploded in Switzerland: queues formed outside the Lindt chocolate factory in Kilchberg, canton Zurich, on Saturday morning. Food influencers have been raving about the chocolate with pistachio filling for months.

Only 500 of the coveted chocolate bars were sold in the Lindt Museum store for CHF14.95 ($16.80) each, with each bar numbered and bearing a certificate of authenticity. Those who arrived too late could at least console themselves with hot chocolate and pralines.

The chocolate, which is causing a stir on social media in particular, is filled with pistachio cream and kadayif, crispy pastry threads that are often used in oriental desserts.

Various food influencers on TikTok had discovered and popularised Dubai chocolate from other manufacturers. Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt jumped on the bandwagon and is now creating an even bigger rush with artificial shortages.

Up to CHF400 per bar

The launch of Lindt Dubai chocolate also caused a rush in German cities a few days ago. In Hamburg, for example, countless people stood in the cold half the night to get hold of one of the limited edition bars.

The bars are already being eagerly sold on online marketplaces for the equivalent of up to CHF400 per bar. However, the chocolate with the green filling is not only produced by Lindt. Numerous smaller chocolatiers have now developed their own interpretations.

