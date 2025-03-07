Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational Companies

Roche builds innovation centre on Harvard campus

Roche builds innovation center on Harvard campus
Roche builds innovation center on Harvard campus Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Roche builds innovation centre on Harvard campus
Listening: Roche builds innovation centre on Harvard campus

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has announced the opening of an innovation centre, also for its United States subsidiary Genentech, on Harvard University's corporate research campus in the Boston neighborhood of Allston.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Roche will initially lease the equivalent of 2,800 square metres, to bring together the expertise of cardiovascular, nephrology and metabolism specialists, as well as data science and artificial intelligence specialists.

+ Trump presidency to test public trust in big pharma

The Basel-based company does not specify the amount involved, but plans to “invest in research and development over the next few years”, with the presence of up to 500 employees.

Roche stresses that it is the first company to set up on the campus of the prestigious private university in Massachusetts, and that it has a long history of collaboration with Harvard and other players in the region.

In its press release, Roche claims to have the entire pharmaceutical and diagnostics value chain in the US, with four Genentech sites covering R&D, production and distribution for its pharma division, as well as seven sites dedicated to R&D and manufacturing for Diagnostics.

The multinational employs more than 25,000 people, has invested $11 billion in the US and intends to continue investing there in the future.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

Population has named two newly discovered Swiss fish

More

Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

This content was published on Two fish species recently discovered in Switzerland have been called fluvicola and ommata, following an appeal to the public for names.

Read more: Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

