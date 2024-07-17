Swiss giant Roche given green light for lung cancer drug in Canada

Data from the phase III Alina study shows that Alecensaro (alectinib) reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 76% compared to chemotherapy alone in patients with early-stage ALK-positive lung cancer who had undergone tumour removal. Normally, approximately half of early-stage patients experience disease relapse following tumour surgery.
Lung cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer-related death worldwide. Approximately one in 15 women and one in 14 men in Canada will develop this type of cancer in their lifetime, Roche pointed out.
