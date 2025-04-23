Swiss pharma giant Roche secures CE mark for chest pain triage algorithm

Roche gets EU green light to detect heart attacks Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has secured CE mark for its chest pain triage algorithm, aimed at enhancing the detection of acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Roche obtient le feu vert UE pour détecter les crises cardiaques Original Read more: Roche obtient le feu vert UE pour détecter les crises cardiaques

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The test is designed to help A&E doctors make safe decisions about ruling out or confirming heart attacks. Roche announced on Wednesday that the algorithm uses cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, including the high-sensitivity cardiac troponin test, to give healthcare professionals reliable and timely data to distinguish between cardiac and non-cardiac chest pain.

This is part of Roche’s broader offering for ACS, which includes the cardiac troponin T test and integration with existing lab solutions, providing an efficient and comprehensive approach to patient triage in emergencies.

The procedure is currently available in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and will soon be available in the US through Roche’s Navify suite of cloud-based algorithms. The company notes that it can be seamlessly integrated into existing emergency service workflows.

Future ACS offerings will combine next-generation digital algorithms, biomarkers, near-patient care devices and laboratory analysers, the company added.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.