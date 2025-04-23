Swiss pharma giant Roche secures CE mark for chest pain triage algorithm

The test is designed to help A&E doctors make safe decisions about ruling out or confirming heart attacks. Roche announced on Wednesday that the algorithm uses cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, including the high-sensitivity cardiac troponin test, to give healthcare professionals reliable and timely data to distinguish between cardiac and non-cardiac chest pain.
This is part of Roche’s broader offering for ACS, which includes the cardiac troponin T test and integration with existing lab solutions, providing an efficient and comprehensive approach to patient triage in emergencies.
The procedure is currently available in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and will soon be available in the US through Roche’s Navify suite of cloud-based algorithms. The company notes that it can be seamlessly integrated into existing emergency service workflows.
Future ACS offerings will combine next-generation digital algorithms, biomarkers, near-patient care devices and laboratory analysers, the company added.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
