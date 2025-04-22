The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Multinational Companies

Swiss pharma giant Roche to invest $50bn in US within five years

Roche plans to invest 50 billion dollars in the USA within 5 years
Roche plans to invest 50 billion dollars in the USA within 5 years Keystone-SDA
Swiss pharma giant Roche to invest $50bn in US within five years
Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche plans to invest up to $50 billion (CHF40.5 billion) in the United States over the next five years. Fellow Basel-based pharma company Novartis had already announced investments totalling billions almost a fortnight ago.

According to a press release issued by Roche on Tuesday, the money is to be invested in both existing sites and new production facilities. The expansion would create up to 12,000 new jobs – around 1,000 at the pharmaceutical company alone and a further 11,000 to support the new US production capacities.

The funds will be channelled into US production and sales capacities for both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions. A state-of-the-art production facility for gene therapy is planned in Pennsylvania.

Roche is also planning a new 900,000 square metre manufacturing centre to support its growing portfolio of next-generation weight loss medicines. The location of this centre is yet to be announced.

In addition, Roche will invest in a new research and development centre in Massachusetts to conduct cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence and serve as a hub for new research and development activities in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic areas.

“The investments announced today emphasise our long-standing commitment to research, development and production in the US,” CEO Thomas Schinecker is quoted as saying in the press release. The Group has been engaged in the US for 110 years as an important driver of jobs, innovation and the creation of intellectual property in both the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the US.

Once all new and expanded production capacities are operational, Roche will export more medicines from the US than it imports.

