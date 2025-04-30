Swiss lift maker Schindler expects US tariffs to cost millions

Swiss lift and escalator manufacturer Schindler has increased turnover and profit this year, but anticipates costs in the millions due to tariffs and less demand for new installations in the United States.

Deutsch de Schindler rechnet mit Millionenkosten wegen US-Zöllen Original Read more: Schindler rechnet mit Millionenkosten wegen US-Zöllen

“We have started the year with solid results,” said Paolo Compagna, who has been CEO since the beginning of April. Among other things, more orders and increased margins were recorded in the first quarter.

Group sales rose by 2.2% to CHF2.73 billion – in local currencies, it would have increased by 2.5%. Schindler also landed more orders for new installations. Order intake rose by 5.7% to CHF2.95 billion.

Decline in China

The company grew organically in all regions except China. A decline in the new installations market had been expected there.

Overall, the plant modernisation business was particularly buoyant. This grew strongly. The service business also continued to record constant growth. The service and modernisation business now accounts for almost two thirds of sales.

Schindler increased its operating profit (EBIT) by a strong 12.7% to CHF 329 million. The corresponding margin climbed to 12% after 10.9% in the previous year.

At the bottom line, Schindler achieved a net profit of CHF257 million. This corresponds to an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. With these figures, Schindler has exceeded analysts’ expectations in all areas.

Measures introduced

Meanwhile, Schindler is feeling the pressure of the US tariffs. The company therefore anticipates estimated 2024 costs of CHF33 million and CHF23 million for 2025. Schindler’s estimates take into account the tariffs, which the US justifies with “national security”, tariffs on steel and aluminium, counter-tariffs from other countries and indirect effects.

Schindler announced measures to mitigate the impact and fully offset the tariffs. Among other things, the industrial company intends to better utilise its own factories, examine purchasing from alternative sources and also make price adjustments to existing orders.

Schindler is now forecasting a significant slowdown in the new installations business in the Americas region in 2025. The company anticipates stagnation or a decline of 0 to -5%. In the first quarter, growth was still over 10%.

The volatile macroeconomic environment, in particular the weakening market indicators for the region, will be kept in mind, explained CEO Compagna in the press release.

Previous targets confirmed

Schindler anticipates a global decline of 5 to 10% in new installations. The service and modernisation business should continue to grow strongly worldwide.

Schindler remains optimistic for 2025 as a whole and is sticking to its previous forecast. Accordingly, the group anticipates revenue growth in the low single-digit range in local currencies.

The EBIT margin is expected to reach around 12% (2024: 11.3%). In the medium term, it is expected to climb to 13% by 2027.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

