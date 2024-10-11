Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational companies

Security firm Sicpa cuts jobs in western Switzerland

Sicpa to cut up to 120 jobs in the canton of Vaud
The Sicpa campus in Prilly, near Lausanne, in western Switzerland. Keystone-SDA
Security firm Sicpa cuts jobs in western Switzerland
Sicpa, a company specialising in security inks, announced on Thursday that it plans to cut up to 120 jobs in canton Vaud, citing a complicated international economic context and geopolitical tensions.

Sicpa’s management is “planning a series of financial and operational measures to be implemented before the end of the year. They will concern the entire group and its entities”, a Sicpa communications manager told the AWP news agency, confirming an earlier report by Swiss public radio, RTS.

“In terms of employment, this restructuring could result in the elimination of up to 120 positions in Switzerland,” he added.

“This is the start of a process, in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations”, he told AWP, adding that a consultation with employees had been opened “to enable proposals and suggestions to be made which could limit the extent of the measures envisaged as far as possible”.

He declined to comment on the possibility of cuts abroad. Sicpa, which is present in over 40 countries, has 3,000 employees worldwide, including 1,000 in Switzerland, based at its headquarters in Prilly and its industrial site in Chavornay, both in canton Vaud

Group reorganisation

The company is facing difficulties due to an international economic context which “has deteriorated” and geopolitical tensions “which have worsened considerably in many parts of the world in recent years, and even more so in recent months”, it explained in a press release.

Sicpa

Swiss security firm Sicpa convicted of corruption

This content was published on The Swiss federal prosecutor has sentenced the Vaud-based security ink company Sicpa to pay CHF81 million in connection with the payment of bribes in various countries.

Sicpa specialises in banknote inks and the marking of taxed products. The multinational says it is feeling the impact because its customers are mainly states and governments.

“Some of our projects have been delayed, and our results are directly affected by the rise in raw material prices, inflation, unfavorable exchange rates, and the effects of international sanctions to which we are subject,” it explained.

Faced with this situation, management has decided to implement a reorganisation designed to enable the group to manage its current and future projects “with greater agility”.

Sicpa says it wants to ramp up the digital and data science fields to conquer new market segments. “This effort must continue, and requires a reorganisation and evolution of current teams, building on our existing know-how and developing new ones”, it added.

City of London view.

UK resumes trade talks with Switzerland in ‘Global Britain’ push

This content was published on British and Swiss trade negotiators will resume trade talks on Monday as they seek to broker deeper access to each other’s financial services markets as well as agreements on data sharing and worker visas.

Murdered student: Paris asks Berne to extradite suspect

Murdered student: Paris asks Bern to extradite suspect

This content was published on On Wednesday, France submitted an extradition request to the Swiss authorities for the man suspected of murdering Philippine. This was announced Thursday morning by the French Minister of Justice, Didier Migaud, on BFMTV.

GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience

GESDA takes a new step towards a global audience

This content was published on The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) is embarking on a new stage to confront the global public with the scientific challenges of the future.

