Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland

Stadler Rail has received a further order from the Polish regional railway company Koleje Mazowieckie (KM). A total of 14 further Flirt multiple-unit trains have been ordered by the Polish company, Stadler Rail announced on Monday.

KM has thus triggered the third of four implementation contracts from the framework agreement signed in June 2024. The first trains of the lot now signed are to be delivered within 24 months. In addition to the trains, the order includes a maintenance contract with a term of 18 years. Thanks to the orders, Stadler will create 200 full-time jobs at the Siedlce plant in Poland.

Together with the contracts already signed, KM has now ordered a total of 64 Flirt electric multiple units of five carriages each from Stadler Rail. The aim is to have up to 75 Flirt trains running on the KM network over the next few years, it added. The trains will be used to operate routes within the Mazovia region, which is the metropolitan area around the capital Warsaw.

