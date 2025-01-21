Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Swiss CEOs betting on a strong domestic market in 2025

Participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, 2025.
More than half of Swiss business leaders expect the global economy to grow this year, the survey shows. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss CEOs betting on a strong domestic market in 2025
Listening: Swiss CEOs betting on a strong domestic market in 2025

Swiss business leaders are optimistic about 2025, despite a world in crisis. They are betting on the Swiss market rather than the international one, according to a survey published on Monday ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swiss business leaders are not only more confident than their international colleagues, but also much more optimistic than last year, wrote PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in a press release. As the economy and markets “have shown resilience”, confidence has grown.

+ What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025External link

More than half of Swiss business leaders expect the global economy to grow this year. And two-thirds predict growth in the Swiss market, which had proved to be particularly resilient in 2024.

Last year, only half as many bosses thought along these lines. This development is good news for job security, as most business leaders want to keep their jobs, PWC said.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
30 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
71 Likes
108 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Prices for adult public transport travelers are in the European midfield

More

Seniors face high public transport costs in Switzerland

This content was published on Public transport ticket prices for adults in Switzerland are around the European average, according to a study. Swiss senior citizens and business travellers tend to pay more.

Read more: Seniors face high public transport costs in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR