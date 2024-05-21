Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational companies

Swiss court bans ‘racist’ Mexican food brand ‘Bimbo’  

Federal Administrative Court
The Federal Administrative Court rejected arguments that Bimbo means toddler. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

The Mexican food company Bimbo cannot register its trademark “Bimbo QSR” in Switzerland. The Federal Administrative Court confirmed the rejection due to the racist connotations of the term.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE) justified its rejection with the “deeply derogatory and racist” meaning of the term “bimbo” for dark-skinned people.

More

In its complaint to the Federal Administrative Court, Grupo Bimbo SAB claimed that Bimbo should be understood according to its meaning “toddler” in the Italian language. In addition, the addition of “QSR” for Quick Service Restaurant means that the word stands in a context that excludes any racist innuendo.

The judges in St. Gallen rejected these arguments in a ruling published on Tuesday. They note that the question is judged based on average understanding. The intention with which the disputed word is used is not relevant.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

