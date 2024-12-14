Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Swiss Federal Court upholds ban on Mexican food brand Bimbo’s trademark

Photo of a company with sign saying "Bimbo"
The judges in Lausanne stated that the term "bimbo" is "a highly discriminatory insult towards people of colour." Keystone / Vallauri Nicolas
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Federal Court upholds ban on Mexican food brand Bimbo’s trademark
Listening: Swiss Federal Court upholds ban on Mexican food brand Bimbo’s trademark

The Mexican food company Bimbo has been barred from registering its trademark “Bimbo QSR” in Switzerland.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Court upheld the decision of the Federal Administrative Court and the Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI), citing the term’s discriminatory connotations in German.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In its ruling, the Federal Court highlighted that under Swiss law, a trademark registration can be refused or invalidated if it violates good morals or public order. Names or signs with content deemed racist are considered to violate these standards.

In their verdict published on Friday, the judges in Lausanne upheld the Federal Administrative Court’s decision from last May. They stated that the term “bimbo” is “a highly discriminatory insult towards people of colour.”

More

What does “bimbo” mean?

The appellant, based in Mexico, argued that the word “bimbo” lacks a fixed meaning and is interpreted differently among German speakers. In German, it can refer to a “subordinate” or an attractive but not very intelligent woman. In Italian, the word means “child”.

The food group also argued that the lower court relied on evidence irrelevant to Switzerland and therefore should not have been considered. The appellant cited German dictionaries like duden.de, which are tailored to linguistic understanding in Germany but are not suitable for determining the Swiss meaning of the word “bimbo”.

+Racism in Switzerland: are we taking it seriously enough?

The Federal Court countered that this argument is flawed, as it dismisses the relevance of such online dictionaries for the Swiss-German linguistic area solely based on their domain name extension. These dictionaries do not define linguistic regions but rather allocate web pages to specific countries.

“Bimbo” deemed a discriminatory expression

Furthermore, the Federal Court noted that dictionaries like Duden draw on a large corpus of texts, including Swiss publications. In this instance, the online version of the dictionary assigns a derogatory meaning towards people of colour to the word “bimbo”.

The judges argued that this entry does not indicate a different meaning of the word in Switzerland or Austria. The dictionary implicitly assumes the term is used uniformly across the German-speaking region.

The IPI had provisionally rejected the trademark registration application when it was filed in late 2018. This refusal was confirmed in a decision made in July 2023.

The Mexican group Bimbo, specialising in bakery products, is one of the world’s largest food producers, employing nearly 140,000 people.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
372 Likes
255 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The world's steepest cable car in the Bernese Oberland is in operation

More

World’s steepest cable car opens in Switzerland

This content was published on The world’s steepest cable car, connecting the villages of Stechelberg and Mürren in the Bernese Oberland, began welcoming passengers on Saturday.

Read more: World’s steepest cable car opens in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR