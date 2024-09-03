Swiss flies to Tel Aviv again on Thursday

Following an in-depth analysis of the situation in the Middle East, the airline has come to the conclusion that safe flight operations to Tel Aviv are guaranteed, it said on Monday.
SWISS will also once again use the airspace over Iraq and a north-eastern corridor in Iranian airspace for overflights. Flights to and from Beirut, however, will remain suspended until the end of October as planned.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
