Multinational companies

Swiss flies to Tel Aviv again on Thursday Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines has announced it will resume flights to Tel Aviv in Israel on Thursday.

Following an in-depth analysis of the situation in the Middle East, the airline has come to the conclusion that safe flight operations to Tel Aviv are guaranteed, it said on Monday.

SWISS will also once again use the airspace over Iraq and a north-eastern corridor in Iranian airspace for overflights. Flights to and from Beirut, however, will remain suspended until the end of October as planned.

