SWISS missing its own punctuality target this year

Swiss is missing its own punctuality target so far this year. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

So far this year Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has missed its own target of a punctuality rate of 70%.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss verfehlt bislang eigenes Pünktlichkeitsziel in diesem Jahr Original Read more: Swiss verfehlt bislang eigenes Pünktlichkeitsziel in diesem Jahr

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, punctuality has increased by three percentage points compared to the previous year due to various measures taken. By August 18, 64% of flights had taken off on time this year, the airline announced on Wednesday.

In the summer months, however, more passengers were affected by “irregularities” than in the previous year, the airline added. However, the majority of these were not caused by SWISS itself, but were due to external factors such as thunderstorms or bottlenecks in European air traffic control and the resulting delays, it said.

+ SWISS reports highest ever profits

According to the press release, 2.8 million passengers flew with SWISS during the summer holiday period (from the beginning of July to mid-August). This corresponds to an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year. July 14 was the record day with more than 63,000 passengers, according to the press release.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.