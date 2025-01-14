Swiss private companies invest CHF18 billion in research

At just under CHF5.5 billion, the pharmaceutical industry invested the most, as in 2021. This was announced on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, which collects the figures every two years together with the umbrella organisation Economiesuisse.
Research was mainly conducted in the area of health. The estimated 3,500 companies that invest in research and development invested CHF8.5 billion in this area.
The amounts spent by companies on research abroad rose sharply in 2023, increasing by 12% per year. The Federal Statistical Office and Economiesuisse do not see this as a loss of competitiveness for Switzerland. This is because the funds provided by foreign countries for research in Switzerland doubled between 2021 and 2023.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
