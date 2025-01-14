Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Swiss private companies invest CHF18 billion in research

Swiss private companies invest 18 billion in research
Swiss private companies invest CHF18 billion in research Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss private companies invest CHF18 billion in research
Listening: Swiss private companies invest CHF18 billion in research

In 2023, private companies in Switzerland spent CHF18 billion ($19.7 billion) on their own research and development. This is CHF1.2 billion more than in the previous survey in 2021.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At just under CHF5.5 billion, the pharmaceutical industry invested the most, as in 2021. This was announced on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, which collects the figures every two years together with the umbrella organisation Economiesuisse.

Research was mainly conducted in the area of health. The estimated 3,500 companies that invest in research and development invested CHF8.5 billion in this area.

+ Popularity of sustainable investment waning in Switzerland

The amounts spent by companies on research abroad rose sharply in 2023, increasing by 12% per year. The Federal Statistical Office and Economiesuisse do not see this as a loss of competitiveness for Switzerland. This is because the funds provided by foreign countries for research in Switzerland doubled between 2021 and 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Teaser: Listen to our Inside Geneva Podcast. Available on all major podcast platforms.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Lindt & Sprüngli with strong growth in 2024

More

Lindt & Sprüngli reports strong growth in 2024

This content was published on Lindt & Sprüngli grew strongly in 2024. The Swiss chocolate manufacturer is also aiming for above-average growth in the current financial year.

Read more: Lindt & Sprüngli reports strong growth in 2024
Iran nuclear talks in Geneva before Trump's return

More

Geneva hosts Iran nuclear talks before return of Trump

This content was published on Iran and the main European powers began two days of talks in Geneva on Iran's nuclear programme on Monday, a week ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president.

Read more: Geneva hosts Iran nuclear talks before return of Trump
Consumer protection criticizes ski ticket prices as "non-transparent"

More

Swiss ski ticket prices criticised as ‘non-transparent’

This content was published on The Swiss Consumer Protection organisation has criticised the tariffs of Swiss ski resorts with "dynamic pricing": the prices for subscriptions or day passes are often not transparent.

Read more: Swiss ski ticket prices criticised as ‘non-transparent’
The Swiss are increasingly giving up meat

More

Swiss increasingly cutting down on meat

This content was published on Swiss households are increasingly turning away from meat. The proportion of households that consume animal products without restrictions has fallen from around 71% in 2022 to around 64%.

Read more: Swiss increasingly cutting down on meat

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR