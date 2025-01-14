Swiss private companies invest CHF18 billion in research

Swiss private companies invest CHF18 billion in research Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In 2023, private companies in Switzerland spent CHF18 billion ($19.7 billion) on their own research and development. This is CHF1.2 billion more than in the previous survey in 2021.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Privatunternehmen investieren 18 Milliarden in Forschung Original Read more: Schweizer Privatunternehmen investieren 18 Milliarden in Forschung

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At just under CHF5.5 billion, the pharmaceutical industry invested the most, as in 2021. This was announced on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, which collects the figures every two years together with the umbrella organisation Economiesuisse.

Research was mainly conducted in the area of health. The estimated 3,500 companies that invest in research and development invested CHF8.5 billion in this area.

+ Popularity of sustainable investment waning in Switzerland

The amounts spent by companies on research abroad rose sharply in 2023, increasing by 12% per year. The Federal Statistical Office and Economiesuisse do not see this as a loss of competitiveness for Switzerland. This is because the funds provided by foreign countries for research in Switzerland doubled between 2021 and 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.