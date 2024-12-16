Swiss Re boss warns of ‘trust deficit’ after killing of UnitedHealth CEO

Swiss Re boss sees "trust deficit" after killing in the USA Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson in the US and sympathy for the crime are worrying signs for insurers, according to Swiss Re CEO Andreas Berger.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss-Re-Chef sieht nach Tötung in den USA “Vertrauensdefizit” Original Read more: Swiss-Re-Chef sieht nach Tötung in den USA “Vertrauensdefizit”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“No matter which perspective you apply, this situation in the US is tragic. The cynical reactions show that there is a trust deficit,” Berger, who has been CEO of Swiss Re since April, told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

The murder of the head of the US health insurance group UnitedHealth, Brian Thompson, on a New York street on December 4 has triggered a debate in the US about the insurance business.

More

More Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents This content was published on The rising costs of healthcare and health insurance premiums remain a major concern for Swiss residents, a survey published on Thursday shows. Other major worries are the environment and pensions. Read more: Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents

Numerous people have expressed sympathy for the crime on social media. There is speculation that the arrested suspect, Luigi Mangione, may have acted out of anger at the behaviour of health insurers in the US.

Berger called for the issue to be taken seriously in the industry.

“The purpose of insurance is to help people at the moment they need it,” he told the Swiss paper.

+ Swiss health insurance premiums to rise 6% in 2025

If claims are processed quickly and people are helped back on their feet quickly, “then there will be no negative customer reviews”. It must be clear what to expect in the event of a claim.

“If I realised that an insurance company was not trustworthy with its products and did not deliver the promised services, then I would have concerns,” said Berger.

As a reinsurer, Swiss Re insures portfolios and therefore often does not see what happens in individual cases and processes.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.