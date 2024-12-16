Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Swiss Re boss warns of ‘trust deficit’ after killing of UnitedHealth CEO

Swiss Re boss sees "trust deficit" after killing in the USA
Swiss Re boss sees "trust deficit" after killing in the USA Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Re boss warns of ‘trust deficit’ after killing of UnitedHealth CEO
Listening: Swiss Re boss warns of ‘trust deficit’ after killing of UnitedHealth CEO

The murder of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson in the US and sympathy for the crime are worrying signs for insurers, according to Swiss Re CEO Andreas Berger.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“No matter which perspective you apply, this situation in the US is tragic. The cynical reactions show that there is a trust deficit,” Berger, who has been CEO of Swiss Re since April, told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

The murder of the head of the US health insurance group UnitedHealth, Brian Thompson, on a New York street on December 4 has triggered a debate in the US about the insurance business.

More

Numerous people have expressed sympathy for the crime on social media. There is speculation that the arrested suspect, Luigi Mangione, may have acted out of anger at the behaviour of health insurers in the US.

Berger called for the issue to be taken seriously in the industry.

“The purpose of insurance is to help people at the moment they need it,” he told the Swiss paper.

+ Swiss health insurance premiums to rise 6% in 2025

If claims are processed quickly and people are helped back on their feet quickly, “then there will be no negative customer reviews”. It must be clear what to expect in the event of a claim.

“If I realised that an insurance company was not trustworthy with its products and did not deliver the promised services, then I would have concerns,” said Berger.

As a reinsurer, Swiss Re insures portfolios and therefore often does not see what happens in individual cases and processes.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Historic Escalade procession closes Geneva weekend

More

Geneva celebrates decisive ‘Escalade’ battle

This content was published on Geneva celebrated "Escalade" this weekend, the battle that saw the Protestant city repel an invasion from the Catholic Duke of Savoy on the night of December 11-12, 1602.

Read more: Geneva celebrates decisive ‘Escalade’ battle
Picture of a protest in front of houses in Zurich

More

Zurich buys more houses but evictions spark outrage

This content was published on The evictions at the so-called ‘Sugus Houses’ in Zurich have caused widespread outrage across Switzerland, boosting support for left-wing housing policies.

Read more: Zurich buys more houses but evictions spark outrage
The world's steepest cable car in the Bernese Oberland is in operation

More

World’s steepest cable car opens in Switzerland

This content was published on The world’s steepest cable car, connecting the villages of Stechelberg and Mürren in the Bernese Oberland, began welcoming passengers on Saturday.

Read more: World’s steepest cable car opens in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR