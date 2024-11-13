Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Swiss Rolex Submariner watches reach nearly $50 billion in total market value

アルプスをバックにしたロレックスの看板
Rolex signs on the façade of a Bucherer shop, pictured on Bahnhofstrasse in Zermatt © Keystone / Christian Beutler
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Rolex Submariner watches reach nearly $50 billion in total market value
Listening: Swiss Rolex Submariner watches reach nearly $50 billion in total market value

The total market value of all Rolex Submariner watches ever made is almost $50 billion (CHF44 billion), based on analysis of the first-ever release of production data by the Swiss watchmaker.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Bloomberg

Nearly four million Submariner and Sea Dweller diving watches were produced between 1953 and 2020, according to a company-authorised book entitled Submariner: The Watch that Unlocked the Deep.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Subdial, a UK-based second-hand trading platform, estimates that at current prices those watches are worth about $46 billion. That figure rises closer to $50 billion if Submariners made after 2020 are included.

The figures underscore the value retention of some Rolex watches. Scores of models trade above their retail prices on the secondary market even though Rolex makes more than one million timepieces per year, according to analyst estimates. 

The Submariner, produced for more than 70 years, was designed for deep-sea divers, though it’s now more often seen on wrists of Wall Street or City of London traders. The current version traces its appearance back to the original model created in 1953. 

“When I close my eyes and think of Rolex, the watch that appears in my mind’s eye is the Submariner,” said Eric Wind, a Florida-based vintage watch dealer who previously worked for auction house Christie’s. 

+ Six things you should know about the watchmaking industry

Rarer Submariners can retain value better than higher-production models. The total value of a version collectors dubbed “The Hulk,” with a green dial and bezel, briefly overtook the comparable standard model during the market frenzy for pre-owned luxury watches in 2022, even though Rolex made only half as many from 2010 through 2020, the Subdial data show.

To be sure, the market value estimate for all the Rolex dive watches ever produced presumes that the nearly four million timepieces are still in existence. Many certainly have been lost or discarded, or are no longer working or repairable. 

Still, “the mind boggles to think what $46 billion of Submariners means,” Subdial co-founder Christy Davis said, adding that Rolex has created a “cash cow model” without detracting from the allure of the watch. 

Rolex overall dominates a secondary market for used luxury timepieces that’s estimated to grow to $35 billion annually by 2030, according to Deloitte.  

Of the watches in the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks prices for the 50 most-traded models by value, 45 are Rolex. The index fell 0.6% in October as Rolex and Audemars Piguet declines offset gains by Patek Philippe. 

+ Chinese slump hits luxury watch industry

By brand, Richemont’s Cartier was the biggest decliner, falling 1.8% during the month. Swatch Group AG’s Omega showed the strongest gains, rising 0.6%. 

Rolex has a vested interest in the second-hand market, as it recently started selling used models through its certified pre-owned program. 

Still, just 1% of all its watches made are for sale at any given time, according to Subdial and other major sellers. Even as models such as the Daytona chronograph have captured more attention with recent price increases, for collectors and dealers like Wind, the Submariner stands out. 

“It’s the watch so many people choose to buy with their first bonus check,” Wind said. 

–With assistance from Fergal O’Brien.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
105 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

People queue up in Kilchberg ZH for Dubai chocolate

More

Chocoholics queue for Dubai chocolate in Zurich

This content was published on The "Dubai chocolate" has also caused a rush in Switzerland: queues formed outside the Lindt chocolate factory in Kilchberg, canton Zurich, on Saturday morning.

Read more: Chocoholics queue for Dubai chocolate in Zurich
Shooting stars of the Leonid stream in the Swiss night sky

More

Leonid meteor shower to cross Swiss night sky

This content was published on Stargazers currently have the chance to spot shooting stars in the night sky. Until November 30, the Leonid meteor shower is lighting up the darkness.

Read more: Leonid meteor shower to cross Swiss night sky
224 Swiss companies with CO2 reduction targets

More

Climate: 224 Swiss companies announce CO2 reduction targets

This content was published on A total of 224 companies from Switzerland have joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to CO2 reduction targets that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Read more: Climate: 224 Swiss companies announce CO2 reduction targets

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR