Swiss stock market plunges after Trump’s tariff offensive

The Swiss stock market opened in the red on Thursday, following the announcement of tariffs imposed by the United States on the products of many of its trading partners.

Depending on the response by other countries, there is a great risk that a trade war will suffocate the global economy.

At around 9.20am, the SMI was deepening its loss, tumbling 1.69% to 12,375.19 points, after opening down 1.45%. The SLI lost 2.03% to 1987.98 points and the SPI 1.8% to 16,486.43 points.

Of the 30 stocks in the Swiss Leader Index, barely a handful were in the green.

Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech, fell by 9.9%. The company will be hard hit by the new taxes because of the structure of its business, with production largely in China and a large proportion of sales in the US.

