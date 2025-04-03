Swiss stock market plunges after Trump’s tariff offensive

At around 9.20am, the SMI was deepening its loss, tumbling 1.69% to 12,375.19 points, after opening down 1.45%. The SLI lost 2.03% to 1987.98 points and the SPI 1.8% to 16,486.43 points.
Of the 30 stocks in the Swiss Leader Index, barely a handful were in the green.
Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech, fell by 9.9%. The company will be hard hit by the new taxes because of the structure of its business, with production largely in China and a large proportion of sales in the US.
Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?
