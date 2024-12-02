Listening: No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until end of January
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is cancelling flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including January 31. This measure offers passengers and crew more planning flexibility, SWISS said on its website on Monday.
Due to the ongoing tense security situation, the Lufthansa Group, to which SWISS belongs, has once again extended its flight stop to Israel, the company announced in Frankfurt. This applies to all of the Group’s airlines, including Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings.
Previously, the flights of the core company Lufthansa to Tel Aviv were only suspended up to and including December 31. Affected passengers can rebook to a later travel date free of charge or receive a refund of the ticket price.
Connections to the Lebanese capital Beirut will remain suspended up to and including February 28. There will be no flights to the Iranian capital Tehran up to and including January 31.
