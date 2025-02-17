Swiss economic growth slowed in 2024

Switzerland's economic growth slowed last year Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland recorded a slowdown in economic growth in 2024, particularly in the service sector, due to the poor performance of its main trading partners.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La croissance économique de la Suisse a ralenti l’an dernier Original Read more: La croissance économique de la Suisse a ralenti l’an dernier

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In 2024, Switzerland’s gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for seasonal variations and sporting events, grew 0.8%, after +1.2% the previous year, according to State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) provisional data. This rate is well below the average annual growth rate of 1.8% since 1981.

+ What lies ahead for the Swiss economy in 2025?

The industrial sector reported moderate growth overall, driven largely by the Swiss pharmaceuticals industry, while the service sector posted below-average growth by historical standards.

In the fourth quarter, from October to the end of December, Swiss economic output is nevertheless expected to have risen by 0.4%, compared with 0.2% in the previous quarter, according to Seco’s flash estimate of Swiss quarterly real GDP. The industrial and service sectors all contributed.

Economists surveyed by AWP had anticipated growth of between 0.1% and 0.4% in Q4. The published data, still incomplete, will be updated on February 27, which could alter the results.

More

More Negative interest rates ‘in interests of country’, says Swiss central bank This content was published on Swiss National Bank defends negative interest rates as an important tool for taming the Swiss franc. Read more: Negative interest rates ‘in interests of country’, says Swiss central bank

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.