Electricity bills slashed to bailout struggling Swiss steelworks

Both parliamentary chambers have voted in favor of amending the Electricity Supply Act. Following the decision, the law now stipulates that iron, steel and light metal foundries “of strategic importance” will receive financial relief under certain conditions.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
