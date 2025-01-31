Trafigura fined, defendants jailed in bribery case

Swiss commodities trader Trafigura has been fined CHF3 million for bribing the head of an Angolan oil company. Three individual defendants received prison sentences.

The former Angolan oil firm chief executive received the heaviest sentence, 36 months jail sentence, of which 14 must be spend behind bars. Trafigura’s former number-two received 32 months, 12 of which were suspended.

Finally, a consultant who acted as intermediary in certain transactions received a fully suspended sentence of 24 months, handed down by the Federal Criminal Court on Friday.

