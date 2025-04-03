Trump slaps 31% tariff on imported Swiss goods

United States President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of 31% on imported goods from Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Trump kündigt Zölle von 31 Prozent auf Schweizer Produkte an Original Read more: Trump kündigt Zölle von 31 Prozent auf Schweizer Produkte an

These are a reaction to the 61% tariffs that the US says Switzerland imposes on American products.

This was shown in a table presented by Trump during an eagerly awaited speech in the White House Rose Garden.

According to Trump, imports from the European Union will be subject to a 20% surcharge, while those from China will even be subject to a 34% tariff. Trump imposed 10% as the “minimum rate” for other countries.

Trump accused even close trading partners of having “plundered and raped” the US with their tariff policy. Following his speech, the President said he would sign a decree in favour of the so-called reciprocal tariffs.

The motto of the speech was “Make America Wealthy Again”. The US dollar fell against the euro during his speech.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

