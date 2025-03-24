Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Two former managers convicted of bribery in Swatch trial

Two former managers convicted in Swatch trial
Two former managers convicted in Swatch trial Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two former managers convicted of bribery in Swatch trial
Listening: Two former managers convicted of bribery in Swatch trial

On Monday, the Neuchâtel Criminal Court convicted a former Tissot manager and a French businessman of passive and active bribery.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The court handed down conditional prison sentences of 15 months each.

The trial centred on an alleged corruption affair in the watch industry that allegedly took place within the Swatch Group between 2006 and 2015. In 2022, the district court in La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel acquitted the defendants of the charge of mismanagement after a lengthy trial that was postponed several times.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
137 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR