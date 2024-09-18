Switzerland renews support for WEF for 2025-2027

Following in the footsteps of the House of Representatives, the Swiss Senate agreed on Wednesday to renew the government's support for the World Economic Forum for 2025-2027.

The government will hire up to 5,000 military personnel and contribute up to CHF7.65 million ($9.06 million) over three years towards security costs for the WEF annual event in the mountain resort of Davos.

Parliamentarian Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger emphasised the importance of the WEF in Davos, both for Switzerland and internationally. The event reinforces Switzerland’s role as a meeting place. She also emphasised the WEF’s positive economic impact on the region.

Defense minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, underlined Switzerland’s obligations, in particular to protect people under international law.

She also pointed out that security costs had risen as a result of the deteriorating international situation, with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

