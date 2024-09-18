Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Switzerland renews support for WEF for 2025-2027

Unchanged federal support for the WEF for 2025-2027
Unchanged federal support for the WEF for 2025-2027 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland renews support for WEF for 2025-2027
Listening: Switzerland renews support for WEF for 2025-2027

Following in the footsteps of the House of Representatives, the Swiss Senate agreed on Wednesday to renew the government's support for the World Economic Forum for 2025-2027.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government will hire up to 5,000 military personnel and contribute up to CHF7.65 million ($9.06 million) over three years towards security costs for the WEF annual event in the mountain resort of Davos.

Parliamentarian Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger emphasised the importance of the WEF in Davos, both for Switzerland and internationally. The event reinforces Switzerland’s role as a meeting place. She also emphasised the WEF’s positive economic impact on the region.

More
Davos

More

How ‘Davos Man’ hijacked capitalism

This content was published on Journalist Peter Goodman talks about “Davos Man”, the Ukraine war, and why, despite all its flaws, Davos is still worth the trip.

Read more: How ‘Davos Man’ hijacked capitalism

Defense minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, underlined Switzerland’s obligations, in particular to protect people under international law.

She also pointed out that security costs had risen as a result of the deteriorating international situation, with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Meyer Burger replaces top management and announces job cuts

More

Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs

This content was published on The ailing solar company Meyer Burger is attempting to break free with a new restructuring program. The CEO is leaving the company. Numerous employees will also lose their jobs.

Read more: Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs
Swiss researchers want to slow down ageing processes

More

Swiss researchers discover why our organs age

This content was published on Swiss researchers have discovered why certain organs age faster than others. The results were published on Tuesday in the scientific journal "Cell". The researchers hope to use their findings to slow down the ageing process.

Read more: Swiss researchers discover why our organs age

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR