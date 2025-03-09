US blacklists Switzerland for “unfair trade”

USA puts Switzerland on list of countries with "unfair trade practices"
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The United States has placed Switzerland on a list of countries with "unfair trade practices".
March 9, 2025 - 14:21
March 9, 2025 - 14:21
The blacklisting was confirmed by the Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), Helene Budliger Artieda, in an interview with the
CH-Media newspapers.
+ Swiss manufacturers fear Trump tariff turmoil
US trade delegate Jamieson Greer has called on American companies to report unfair trade practices by partner countries, according Budliger Artieda. This applies in particular to G20 countries and states with a strongly positive trade balance with the US.
Switzerland has a positive balance of trade in goods and therefore appears on this list. “But we certainly can’t be accused of being unfair. Switzerland has unilaterally abolished its industrial tariffs, we have no pharmaceutical tariffs. US companies can export their products to Switzerland duty-free,” said Budliger Artieda.
+ Read about Swiss economic proposects 2025
“We have good arguments. And we have been doing exactly what President Trump wants for a long time.”
More
More
Swiss foreign policy ‘unchanged by US decisions’
This content was published on
Mar 7, 2025
Swiss foreign policy remains unchanged despite recent United States activities, says Swiss President.
Read more: Swiss foreign policy ‘unchanged by US decisions’
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
