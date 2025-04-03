Swiss cosmetic brand Weleda mulls US production to avoid duties

Weleda, a Swiss company that produces natural cosmetics, homeopathic and anthroposophical remedies, is considering production in the United States to escape raised customs duties on European products.

“We have been working on this for several weeks,” CEO Tina Muller told the German news agency Dpa. According to figures released today, the Arlesheim-based company achieved a turnover of €456 million (CHF434 million) in 2024, up 8% year-on-year.

Productivity was even more dynamic: the operating profit Ebit more than doubled to €28 million.

This year, the company plans to launch a line of baby, child and adolescent care products and cooperate with well-known influencers on the TikTok platform.

‘In the medium and long term, TikTok will become the most influential beauty channel,’ claimed Muller. Through the platform, the company established in 1921 wants to reach generation Z (born between 1995 and 2010) and the next generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2025).

