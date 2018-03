This content was published on March 11, 2018 10:00 AM Mar 11, 2018 - 10:00

When creating new instruments, researchers and violin makers strive to reproduce the sound of a Stradivarius. Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, is trying to achieve this by treating the wood used to make violins with a fungus. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

