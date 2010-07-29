Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

MUSIC: Street Parade 2010

...
Street Parade Zürich

Street Parade Zürich

(swissinfo.ch)

Zurich, August 14, 2010

The world’s biggest and safest techno music event takes off at 1pm promising fun till midnight with six stages, 30 Lovemobiles, 200 DJ’s and hundreds of dancers. “We are One Family” is this year’s motto, in memory of the recent Duisberg tragedy.


Links

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast