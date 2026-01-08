Nasdaq 100 Drops 1% While Defense Names Outperform: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Big tech stocks weighed on US equities as traders locked in profits after a strong rally in the artificial-intelligence trade. Defense shares jumped as President Donald Trump signaled plans to ramp up military spending.

The Nasdaq 100 slid as much as 1%, on pace to end a three-day advance as tech behemoths Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. slumped. The S&P 500 edged lower. The likes of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. rose more than 7% after President Donald Trump signaled plans to raise military spending to $1.5 trillion in 2027.

The rally in global bonds stalled. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.18% after announced layoffs at US companies dropped to a 17-month low in December, potentially easing fears of a sharper slowdown in the economy. Weekly jobless claims rose less than expected.

“We see a bit of a profit-taking after a couple of days and I think geopolitical risk remains quite high,” said Nataliia Lipikhina, head of EMEA equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. “The market is now really positioning for the upcoming earnings season.”

Investors are also awaiting US payrolls data on Friday as they assess the likely path for interest rates this year. Money markets are pricing in at least two 25 basis-point cuts. Geopolitical tensions are high on the agenda too, with markets monitoring efforts to bring Greenland under Washington’s control and developments surrounding Venezuela.

“Markets are taking a breather after a strong start to 2026, and no one wants to add fresh risk ahead of Friday’s US jobs report,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The Fed debate isn’t settled yet, and regional security headlines are keeping positioning cautious.”

Gold and silver fell for a second day, with investors positioning for an annual rebalancing of commodity indexes that will see futures contracts worth billions of dollars sold in the next few days.

Spot gold slipped below $4,450 an ounce, after losing nearly 1% in the previous session. Silver dropped below $75 an ounce.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Gold and silver are facing near-term pressure as investors prepare for annual commodity index rebalancing, adding a technical drag to strong rallies in precious metals. They arrive when positioning remains stretched after record gains, increasing the risk that mechanical selling weighs on prices in the short term.”

—Nour Al Ali, Markets Live strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, corporations and governments in the US, Europe and Asia have borrowed roughly $260 billion across currencies by the close of business on Wednesday, the highest tally on record for the comparable period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A further barrage of bond offerings is poised to push that number higher. At least 23 issuers are expected to price bonds in Europe’s primary market, raising at least €47.4 billion ($55.3 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In Asia, China announced plans to issue about $75 billion of bonds early this month.

Corporate News:

ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp. and other US oil companies are examining what role they can play Paramount Skydance Corp. reaffirmed its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. for $30 a share, insisting its hostile bid is superior to one from Netflix Inc. despite multiple rejections by Warner Bros.’ board. Revolution Medicines shares fell after AbbVie says it’s not in talks to buy the cancer-drug developer. Samsung Electronics’s profit jumped a better-than-projected 208%, driven by surging global demand for AI servers that sharply lifted memory chip prices. BAE Systems Plc rises as much as 6.9%, leading a broad rally in defense shares after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will request an increase in the US military budget. Shell Plc said its oil trading performance significantly worsened in the fourth quarter as crude prices slumped. Tesco Plc’s shares slide as much as 6% after Britain’s largest supermarket chain posted softer-than-expected like-for-like growth in its core market over the Christmas period. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:08 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1664 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3430 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.03 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $90,093.39 Ether fell 2.3% to $3,076.47 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.42% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $56.96 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,439.96 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy, Kwaku Gyasi and Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.