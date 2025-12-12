Nasdaq 100 Drops Over 2% as 30-Year Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks extended losses, as a selloff in technology shares dragged global gauges from the brink of record highs. Longer-dated bond yields climbed.

The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 2.2% while Broadcom Inc. sank 11% after its sales outlook fell short of lofty expectations. The drop in AI bellwether Oracle Corp. deepened on delays to some of its data center projects. The S&P 500 fell more than 1% after the index notched a record close in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from record highs.

Yields on Treasury 30-year bonds rose 6 basis points to a three-month high after Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said she would prefer interest rates to be slightly more restrictive to keep putting pressure on inflation, which is still running too high.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid also pointed to consumer pricing pressures. Schmid said he dissented against the central bank’s decision this week to lower interest rates because inflation remains too high and the economy continues to show momentum.

“Judging from the calendar, this could be a day Wall Street takes a breather from its recent feverish pace,” said Joe Mazzola, head trading and derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab. “Major earnings and data are scarce, the weekend beckons, and investors increasingly look ahead to next Tuesday’s jobs report.”

Diversification across geographies and themes is becoming a key consideration. After technology heavyweights drove equity gains for much of the year, concerns about stretched valuations and vast capital outlays have prompted investors to look for opportunities elsewhere.

“Given the set-up in markets, diversification is now the price worth paying to keep you fully invested in equities,” wrote Goldman Sachs’s Mark Wilson. He adds that there are compelling investment stories including Korea, Japan, China or the broader emerging markets.

Meanwhile, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect stocks to notch fresh records next year, citing resilient economic growth and broader adoption of artificial intelligence to support corporate earnings.

The team led by Ben Snider reaffirmed its target for the S&P 500 to reach around 7,600 points in 2026, implying gains of about 10% from current levels. Other forecasters and asset managers share the upbeat view, with strategists at firms including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and RBC Capital Markets LLC also calling for US stocks to rise more than 10%.

Market forecasters are broadly positive on Europe as well, with not a single one of the 17 strategists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a major decline. Four strategists, including those at UBS Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG, project gains of nearly 13% from Wednesday’s close.

Some are eyeing gains on an even shorter horizon, betting on further advances before 2025 ends as investors rotate into stocks that have so far remained in tech’s shadow.

“Everyone is convincing themselves that there will be a Christmas rally, so it looks like there will be one, and to be honest, there’s no negative catalyst visible until the end of the year,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi Investissements in Paris. “Investors are keen to buy this year’s laggards, it’s a good time to diversify your portfolio at the moment.”

Bloomberg’s index of the dollar edged higher after a two-day losing streak and was on track for a third weekly loss. In commodities, gold erased gains while silver pulled back from an all-time high.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The tumble in Broadcom shares is more evidence that the market is falling out of love with AI even as the big players display very different fundamentals.”

—Sebastian Boyd, Macro Strategist, Markets Live

For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

A group of influential Swiss lawmakers proposed watering down the capital demands that the country wants to impose on UBS Group AG, sending shares to a 17-year high. Broadcom Inc., a chip company vying with Nvidia Corp. for AI computing revenue, slumped after its sales outlook for the red-hot market failed to meet investors’ lofty expectations. Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares rallied after the pricey yoga-wear maker boosted its full-year outlook and announced that its chief executive officer would step down after a period of sluggish growth. SoftBank Group Corp. is studying potential acquisitions including data center operator Switch Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said, underscoring billionaire founder Masayoshi Son’s growing ambitions to ride an AI-fueled boom in digital infrastructure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 11:29 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index fell 0.9% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1737 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3356 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 155.76 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $90,371.26 Ether fell 5% to $3,086.41 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.51% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.86% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $57.39 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,291.58 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

