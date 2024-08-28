Nasdaq 100 Falls 1.5% as Nvidia Hit Before Results: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders sent stocks down ahead of results from Nvidia Corp., the last of the so-called Magnificent Seven megacaps to report.

Just hours away from the giant chipmaker’s numbers, equities fell — with Nvidia dropping about 3%. Investors are waiting to see whether the firm will be able to match the sky-high expectations surrounding the artificial-intelligence technology that’s been dubbed an opportunity of a lifetime. Analysts, on average, see Nvidia projecting revenue growth of more than 70% for the current quarter. And traders will be keen to know how chief Jensen Huang sees demand developing into 2025.

Because of its uncontested leadership in AI, Nvidia’s market capitalization has ballooned to more than $3 trillion. Due to its major influence on broader indexes, the reaction to its results could drag the whole market up or down with it. Options trading implies a nearly 10% move in either direction on the day following the results.

The long-awaited Nvidia earnings call — viewed globally as the most significant “tell” about the outlook for AI — is expected to confirm that demand remains strong, according to Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial. But for markets, meeting expectations may not be enough to underpin the share price, she said.

“There’s the issue of the delay in chip sales based on the advanced Blackwell construction that needs to be addressed,” Krosby noted. “And questions as to whether companies can monetize their AI capabilities after allocating billions for their AI infrastructure buildout.”

The S&P 500 broke below 5,600. Trading volume was 25% below the average of the past month. The Nasdaq 100 fell about 1.5%. Super Micro Computer Inc. sank over 20% after saying it will delay filing its annual financial disclosures. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. topped $1 trillion for the first time.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 3.82%. That’s ahead of a $70 billion US sale of five-year notes.

While the hype nearly never lives up to reality, when it comes to being the “most-important stock” in the market, investors may have a point regarding Nvidia, according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

Throughout its history as a public company, the stock has averaged a one-day move of 8.1% in reaction to earnings, they noted. Besides Meta Platforms Inc., the only other stocks that have experienced an average reaction of more than 5% following their results were Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, it’s been a “pretty uneventful week” so far, the odds are good that we’ll see some significant movement one way or the other after Nvidia reports.

“The activity should at least pick up,” Maley said.

Of course, a big pick up in “activity” does not mean we’ll definitely get a big pick up in “volatility,” but it’s a good bet that investors will not be sitting on their hands as much on Thursday, he said.

The correlation between the S&P 500 and Nvidia has fallen as the stock’s effect on index earnings growth is fading, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s strategists led by Gina Martin Adams.

“AI themes are still drawing significant attention, yet the dominance is likely to decrease as other sectors and themes attract mind and fundamental share,” they wrote.

The S&P 500 companies outside the “Magnificent Seven” cohort more than doubled growth expectations to 9.2% compared with the forecasted 4%, BI said. Three of the 11 sectors — including industrials, real estate and staples — saw growth instead of declines. Energy was the only sector to fall short.

Trading in stock options shows that investors are positioning for gains following the August wobble.

The S&P 500’s call skew, a measure of how much traders are willing to pay for bullish exposure, is steepening fast, suggesting some urgency in grabbing bullish options after Jerome Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole speech, said Nomura’s Charlie McElligott.

The market keeps “trading like a beach ball you’re trying to hold underwater,” McElligott wrote in a note, pointing to demand for right-tail hedging that outweighs the remaining forced risk management from the volatility event in early August. That’s why, despite some impulse selling at times, equity indexes “keep grinding back,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Kohl’s Corp. raised its full-year profit outlook as the retailer trims expenses and reduces inventory levels amid a pullback from consumers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beat analysts’ sales expectations for the sixth consecutive quarter, but it wasn’t enough to impress investors who have grown accustomed to the ’90s fashion comeback.

Foot Locker Inc.’s sales surpassed analysts’ expectations as turnaround efforts and a rekindled relationship with key partner Nike Inc. begin to pay off, but investors remain unimpressed by the progress.

Nordstrom Inc. offered a rosier view for the current year’s sales following better-than-expected results at its discount chain, the latest indication that shoppers are pivoting to off-price options as they hunt for deals.

Warren Buffett sold an additional $982 million of Bank of America Corp. stock as his conglomerate continues to shrink its investment in the second-largest US bank.

B. Riley Financial Inc.’s lenders have granted the embattled firm more time to produce an overdue financial report as it looks for ways to ease its debt load of more than $2 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. plunged after a study of its experimental schizophrenia treatment was disappointing when compared to a rival medicine that’s likely to hit the market much sooner.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 11:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.5%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1129

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3203

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 144.40 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.9% to $58,801.53

Ether fell 3.4% to $2,495.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.83%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.26%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.00%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $74.98 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,508.25 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.