Nasdaq 100 Set for Worst Week Since April Meltdown: Markets Wrap

8 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A risk-off week on Wall Street is drawing to a close, with some of the most-expensive areas of the market driving stocks lower while a renewed slide in crypto leaves the asset class barely up for 2025.

Equities fell on Friday, with the S&P 500 set to halt a streak of three weeks of gains as a gauge of US consumer sentiment sank to a more than three-year low. Things were even worse for the Nasdaq 100 as a rout in artificial-intelligence winners put the tech-heavy measure on track for its worst week since the April tariff-fueled tantrum – when the index entered a bear market.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Worries about valuations in AI high-flyers reaching unsustainable levels surfaced after a torrid surge from this year’s bottom spurred calls for a breather. Technical indicators started flagging reasons for caution, adding to the drag on sentiment from warnings by Wall Street chief executives about a frothy market.

“Major indices are facing selling pressure this week,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Investors should prioritize good risk/reward setups, potentially after a healthy pullback within this bull market.”

This week’s slide also comes at a time when earnings season is winding down, with investors becoming reliant on private data amid a dearth of economic figures due to the ongoing government shutdown. That’s left the market vulnerable to volatility as it happened in the previous session with a report painting a bleak jobs picture.

While the US payrolls report was not released this Friday due to the shutdown, a survey conducted by 22V Research showed that a labor-market unwind is the biggest risk to trading. That explains why risk assets and bond yields have been unusually sensitive to any news data on that front.

The S&P 500 fell to around 6,670. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.1%. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps sank 1.8%.

Bitcoin extended this week’s slide to 9%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09%. The dollar lost 0.2%.

“While there is no jobs report Friday due to the government shutdown, there is enough private payroll and layoff data to suggest that the labor market is cooling,” said Glen Smith at GDS Wealth Management. “This cooling keeps the Fed’s rate cut plans alive for December and potentially into early 2026.”

The economy remains on an upward trajectory even if economic growth slows toward trend levels in 2026, according to Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

“The bigger concern — and the key focus of the Fed’s debate —will be the health of the labor market,” she said. “We anticipate the Fed will continue to implement rate cuts to prevent any weakness in employment from accelerating. Much of the market’s optimism hinges on the assumption that policymakers will maintain some level of support.”

Despite the slide, flows remain supportive. US equity funds had an eighth consecutive week of inflows, the longest streak this year, but cash attracted the bulk of inflows, Bank of America Corp. said citing citing EPFR Global data.

Traders are pondering a moment of weakness embedded in a multi-month rip higher for stocks, yet the market on balance looks poised for further gains, said Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Tony Pasquariello.

“I’m not saying that risk/reward is overly compelling, nor that this is an ideal location to add a bunch of incremental risk,” the head of hedge fund coverage at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. “Looking forward, I’d argue the balance of risks still points in favor of the bulls.”

Corporate Highlights:

Airlines across the US began canceling flights scheduled for the coming days, as the longest government shutdown in history snarls up air travel and forces thousands of passengers to change their travel plans. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said his company isn’t in active discussions to sell its Blackwell AI chips to Chinese firms, waving off speculation it’s trying to engineer a return to the world’s largest semiconductor market. Apple Inc.’s streaming service went down briefly for some users Thursday night shortly after the debut of the widely anticipated Pluribus, a new series from the creator of Breaking Bad. Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he expects China to fully approve the carmaker’s advanced driver-assistance capabilities that are similar to those marketed as Full Self-Driving in the US. KKR & Co. reported its best fundraising quarter in more than four years, driven by record demand for its credit products, as earnings topped Wall Street expectations. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its planned investment in branches once more as the bank chases deposits in the fastest-growing US markets. Comcast Corp., owner of the European pay-television service Sky, is in talks to buy ITV Plc’s media and entertainment arm in a deal that would dramatically shake up the UK broadcasting landscape. Constellation Energy Corp., the biggest US nuclear-plant owner, reported earnings that fell short of expectations and cut its full-year forecast. Sweetgreen Inc. cut its full-year outlook after third-quarter results unexpectedly worsened, with the salad chain citing stubbornly weak demand. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. cut its outlook for a second time this year and took a $1.5 billion charge on its third-quarter results after overestimating the performance of its parks. Wendy’s Co. reported sales beat estimates by declining less than expected in the third quarter, further evidence that fast food is winning as cash-strapped consumers cut back on spending. A little-known Cigna Group subsidiary that sells generic drugs charges prices that skew higher than many competing suppliers, according to a new analysis that raises questions about the company’s role in setting medication prices. Brookfield Asset Management said its third-quarter earnings reached an all-time high amid record fundraising and deployment of capital, particularly within its infrastructure, transition and credit businesses. British Airways parent IAG SA said its all-important North Atlantic route experienced some weakness in the third quarter, weighing on earnings that missed estimates and causing the stock to drop the most since April. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA posted better-than-expected profit in the third quarter in a boost to Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio following the takeover of rival Mediobanca SpA. Cellnex Telecom SA plans to spend as much as €500 million ($576 million) on share buybacks by the end of next year, boosting its previous pledge by €200 million as it seeks to make the stock more attractive to investors. China is allowing Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to export again from its operations in the country, setting the stage for the Netherlands to back down and suspend its powers over the Chinese-owned company. Olympus Corp.’s new Chief Executive Officer Bob White is shaking up the Tokyo-based medical devices maker after a difficult period that included the ouster of his predecessor in a drug scandal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:03 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index fell 0.6% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.8% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1585 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3161 The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.16 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $100,616.32 Ether fell 1.4% to $3,279.73 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.47% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.55% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.74 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,997.03 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.