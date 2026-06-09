Nasdaq 100 Sinks 3.5% as Chipmakers Sell Off Again: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A rotation that has seen investors bail from richly priced technology names in favor of more economically sensitive industries resumed, dragging down the S&P 500 while lifting the majority of its companies.

The group of chipmakers that had led the run from war-driven lows came under intense volatility, erasing a rally to plunge 7.8%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.5%. Despite the tech rout, over 300 shares in the US equity benchmark rose. Oil sank below $90 on hopes the US and Iran are close to a deal to end their conflict. That helped ease concerns about inflation, sending bonds yields lower.

Heightened swings in giant semiconductor firms came on the heels of an advance that had put the industry’s stocks on track for their best year since 1999. While those companies continue to benefit from the flood of cash being spent on artificial intelligence, calls for consolidation have emerged after such a powerful surge.

“As much as we love to see tech’s leadership, it would be constructive to see this rally broaden out to other sectors,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “When leadership is concentrated in one corner of tech, the market’s foundation gets a little wobblier.”

The recent whipsawing in tech giants is giving investors a taste of how quickly the tide may turn for the biggest winners should sentiment flip. While pinpointing the volatility’s cause has been difficult, it’s occurring in high-valuation tech stocks ahead of massive new equity issuance, including SpaceX’s expected IPO pricing this week.

A flood of shares from companies seeking capital to fund AI ambitions is raising questions about whether demand will be sufficient to absorb the issuance and what the implications will be for broader valuations.

Upcoming mega-cap IPOs are adrenaline for a bull market hitting its prime, but they do not signal euphoria yet, according to Robert Edwards at Edwards Asset Management.

“We’re at the start of a frenzied buying spree worth riding,” he said. “True euphoria hits when everyone’s flipping the next IPO ‘wunderkind’ and bankers are rushing questionable, pre-revenue deals that suck up cash. We’re still in the speculative phase, and the run toward euphoria is one you don’t want to miss.”

Edwards also notes that sharp stock-market pullbacks have been met with aggressive buying because investors, despite the noise, know that strong fundamentals, including strong revenue and earnings growth, remain in place.

Traders also kept a close eye on the geopolitical front. President Donald Trump renewed his claims of momentum toward ending the conflict with Iran, after brokering a halt to hostilities between Israel and the Islamic Republic and easing tensions that had threatened to derail broader peace talks.

“We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal,” Trump told reporters in New York. “We could have at least an idea one or two days from now.”

Read: Wave of Demand Destruction May Limit Surging Oil Prices, US Says

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX’s initial public offering has attracted demand from institutional investors for multiple times the available shares, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Elon Musk-led rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence firm’s debut gets closer. Apple Inc. said it isn’t able to launch Siri AI, its redesigned digital assistant, on iPhones, Apple Watches or iPads in the European Union, marking the company’s latest standoff with the continent’s antitrust watchdog. Bank of America Corp.’s trading desk is seeing momentum gaining steam, with revenue trending higher than the 15% increase the bank forecast last month, according to co-President Jim DeMare. Jelly and coffee maker JM Smucker Co. posted fourth-quarter profits that beat Wall Street expectations as higher prices helped boost the packaged food company. GSK Plc agreed to buy Nuvalent Inc. for $10.6 billion, securing a US biotech firm developing treatments for lung cancer as part of the British pharmaceutical company’s effort to rebuild its oncology franchise. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.9% as of 12:20 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The MSCI World Index fell 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1546 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3375 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 160.33 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.2% to $60,825.83 Ether fell 4% to $1,621.86 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.52% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.04% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.2% to $86.53 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.7% to $4,256.26 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.