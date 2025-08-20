Nasdaq 100 Slumps 2% as Tech-Led Selloff Picks Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A week-long selloff in technology stocks worsened, saddling investors with the worst losses since April, as traders bailed out of the markets highest-priced companies before key Federal Reserve guidance on future interest rates.

Concerns about overstretched valuations at a time when the Fed may not deliver the magnitude of policy easing forecast earlier in the year spurred a continued slide in equities from all-time highs. Tech shares, which have led a surge from the April meltdown, bore the brunt of the selling.

All megacaps retreated on Wednesday, with Nvidia Corp. down more than 3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lost about 2%. The S&P 500 fell for a fourth straight day. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers extended a two-day slide to almost 5%.

Matt Maley at Miller Tabak says he’ll be looking for clues on whether this rout is just a hiccup or something more concerning.

“We’re going to have to see more downside follow-through before we raise any yellow warning flags,” he said. “Since we’re now moving into the seasonally tough time for the stock market, investors could become very nervous, very quickly, if the tech sector – and thus the market – do indeed start to see a material decline.

As traders geared up for Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole on Friday, Treasuries edged up. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.28%. The dollar fluctuated.

The Treasury Department will sell $16 billion worth of 20-year bonds at 1 p.m. New York time. Traders will also focus on the release of the minutes from the Fed meeting in July. At that meeting, two Fed governors — Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller — voted against the decision to hold rates steady, opting for a cut to shore up the labor market.

Meantime, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency is urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over a pair of mortgages. President Donald Trump said on social media Cook “must resign” now.

Corporate Highlights:

Target Corp. named veteran Michael Fiddelke as its next chief executive officer, betting that the insider will revive the storied retailer struggling with weak sales. Off-price retailer TJX Cos. raised its full-year earnings per share outlook after better-than-expected results, a sign that shoppers wary of economic uncertainty are turning to discounters. Estée Lauder Cos. issued a weak profit outlook for its fiscal year, dragged down in part by tariff costs. The firm said it has hired external advisors to conduct a review of the brands it owns in a bid to accelerate a turnaround after years of sales declines. Lowe’s Cos. agreed to buy Foundation Building Materials for about $8.8 billion in cash, accelerating the home-improvement supplier’s push to serve more professional customers. Guess? Inc. will be taken private by Authentic Brands Group LLC in partnership with co-founders Maurice and Paul Marciano and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Alberini. Luxury builder Toll Brothers Inc. missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly orders as affordability challenges and economic uncertainty held back buyers. Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to buy human resources software provider Dayforce Inc. in what would be one of the takeover firm’s largest-ever deals. Alaska Air Group Inc. debuted a new loyalty program that will let members choose from three options to earn award points, the first such offering in the US industry. Novo Nordisk A/S implemented a global hiring freeze as the Danish drugmaker seeks to cut costs and regain its footing in the competitive market for weight-loss treatments. Baidu Inc.’s revenue slipped slightly, hurt by an economic downturn that’s capping its ability to fight bigger rivals in AI and make inroads in new growth areas. SQM, the world’s biggest lithium producer by market value, boosted its sales guidance for this year and struck a note of optimism on prices after posting a 28% slump in second-quarter core earnings. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 10:59 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% The MSCI World Index fell 0.8% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.5% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1% Nvidia fell 3.5% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 2.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1663 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3473 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.99 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $113,462.36 Ether rose 1.4% to $4,214.82 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.67% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.71% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $62.83 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,347.05 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.