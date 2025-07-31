Nasdaq Futures Rally as Big Tech Earnings Deliver: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as Big Tech earnings delivered on optimism around the AI boom, putting Microsoft Corp. on course to become the second company to reach a $4 trillion market capitalization.

Futures for the S&P 500 rallied 1% and those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.3% as Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc. surged in premarket trading after they pledged to spend lavishly on artificial intelligence and reported upbeat earnings.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

If even a portion of Microsoft’s 8% premarket gain holds through the start of cash trading, the tech giant is set to match the feat of Nvidia Corp., which hit the $4 trillion milestone earlier this month.

Headline-grabbing earnings are helping to allay fears about a tariff-driven slowdown in the world’s biggest economy and justifying high stock valuations. Investors are also navigating trade tensions and central bank decisions.

“It’s really the good results in the US which are providing a tailwind for markets,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi. “We needed the Mag 7 to deliver this quarter for the rally to continue throughout the summer.”

Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are due to report later Thursday.

Copper prices were little changed on the London Metal Exchange Thursday — following a collapse in New York — after US President Donald Trump shocked the metals world by exempting the most widely traded forms of copper from his hotly anticipated import tariffs.

Treasuries rose across the curve, helping to reverse some of their pullback Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision had been made about easing policy in September. The dollar slid from its highest level since May.

“Our base case remains that the Fed will begin cutting rates in the second half of this year as we expect the economy to continue to slow,” Richard Clarida, global economic advisor at Pacific Investment Management Co., wrote in a note after the meeting. “However, uncertainty remains high and data will continue to drive the Fed.”

On trade, Trump said he reached a deal with South Korea that would impose a 15% tariff on its exports to the US and see Seoul agree to $350 billion in US investments. South Korean stocks dipped as investors shrugged off the deal.

Trump also said he would impose a 25% tariff on India’s exports to the US starting Friday and threatened an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia.

Trade deal rallies are increasingly fading for stocks as fatigue sets in. The underwhelming reaction to a string of deals, including the EU-US agreement during the weekend, illustrates the steady decline in the ability of Trump’s trade initiatives to spur a big market reaction.

Corporate News:

Shell Plc announced second-quarter earnings that while lower, beat the average analyst estimate. Europe’s largest energy major continued its pace of buying back $3.5 billion of shares in the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc raised its outlook for the year as the UK aircraft engine maker benefits from its savings program and strong demand, causing its stock to surge. Anheuser-Busch InBev shares dropped the most in five years after the company sold less beer than expected during the second quarter, with a downturn in consumer spending in Brazil and China dragging on sales. Meta Platforms is taking advantage of its lucrative advertising business and stepping up spending next year, with executives saying now is the time to seize on investment opportunities in artificial intelligence. Microsoft said it will spend more than $30 billion in the current quarter to build out the data centers powering its artificial intelligence services. Chinese authorities summoned Nvidia Corp. representatives to discuss alleged security risks related to its H20 artificial intelligence chips. Standard Chartered Plc announced a fresh $1.3 billion share buyback as it reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. ING profit topped estimates while Societe Generale SA increased the amount of money it wants to return to investors and improved its profitability guidance. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said second-quarter earnings rose by a third and reiterated its full-year targets while Anheuser-Busch InBev sold less beer than expected during the second quarter. BMW AG’s profitability declined while ArcelorMittal SA cut its forecast for steel demand outside of China Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 5:26 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1438 The British pound was little changed at $1.3243 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 149.72 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $118,500.73 Ether rose 2.5% to $3,862.37 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.58% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $69.77 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,310.18 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.