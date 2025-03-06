Nasdaq Futures Reel From Weak Results, AI Worries: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures signaled a sharply weaker open for Wall Street, with tech stocks in particular hit by a raft of disappointing earnings and further signs of Chinese innovation in artificial intelligence.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4% while those on the S&P 500 dropped 1%. Marvell Technology Inc. shares were among the biggest premarket losers, dropping about 15%, after the chipmaker’s result and revenue forecast failed to live up to investors’ lofty expectations. CrowdStrike Holding Inc. tumbled after the cybersecurity company issued a worse-than-expected earnings outlook. MongoDB Inc. dropped 17% after the database software company gave a disappointing forecast.

Chip shares came under renewed pressure after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. introduced its Qwen platform, a model that it claims performs as well as Chinese start-up DeepSeek but with a fraction of the data. The news, alongside the underwhelming earnings, are denting investor confidence in US companies’ dominance in AI.

“Clearly Alibaba is weighing on sentiment,” said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Group Richelieu in Paris. “The tech sector has been weakened lately, if you combine that with Marvell, it’s a pretty sour cocktail for US stocks”

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.6%, reacting to sharply higher bond yields across the continent, following Germany’s announcement earlier this week that it would deploy hundreds of billions of euros in additional spending. Auto shares bucked the trend, however, after President Donald Trump offered the sector a one-month reprieve from the tariffs levied on Mexican and Canadian imports.

Germany’s spending plan drove Bunds on Wednesday to their worst session since 1990 and the selloff extended on Thursday. The moves rippled into markets across the euro area and beyond, with Japanese 10-year borrowing costs earlier reaching the highest in over a decade and Treasury yields rising three basis points.

Investors are now waiting for the European Central Bank’s meeting, which is expected to deliver a 25 basis-point interest rate cut, and could yield clues on how rate-setters might react to the additional spending plan.

“This is ultimately a reassessment of the reality that Europe needs to find some financing,” Rabobank strategist Matthew Cairns said of the bond selloff. “Some more repricing is likely, then the ECB will come in and attempt to settle market sentiment.”

In currencies, the euro hovered near four-month highs while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after Wednesday’s 1% plunge

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 6:37 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0795

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2880

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 147.90 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $91,361.9

Ether rose 2.7% to $2,296.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.85%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.71%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $66.45 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,905.71 an ounce

