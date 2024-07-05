National Rally to fall short of absolute majority in French parliamentary elections, poll shows

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party will likely fall short of an absolute majority in forthcoming parliamentary elections, OpinionWay said in a poll for business daily Les Echos published on Friday.

The poll saw RN win 205-230 seats in Sunday’s vote, ahead of the leftwing New Popular Front with 145-175 seats, and President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc with 130-162 seats.

For a ruling majority, 289 seats are needed in the National Assembly.