NATO’s Rutte says he is aware of Ukraine’s ‘victory plan’, discussing next steps

PARIS (Reuters) – NATO chief Mark Rutte said he was aware of the details of Ukraine’s “victory plan” that was presented by the country’s president on Wednesday, and that he was in touch with the alliance’s member countries on the next steps.

While reiterating a position that the process of making Ukraine a future NATO member – a key demand of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy – was ‘irreversible’, Rutte said the victory plan also included other elements and that he was discussing the whole of the plan with members.