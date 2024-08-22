NATO air base in Germany raises security level due to ‘potential threat’

BERLIN (Reuters) – The NATO air base in the German town of Geilenkirchen has raised its security level based on intelligence information indicating a potential threat, it said late on Thursday.

“All non-mission essential staff have been sent home as a precautionary measure,” the base said in a statement on the social media platform X, without giving details. “The safety of our staff is our top priority. Operations continue as planned.”