NATO appoints new top official for Ukraine

This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO said on Wednesday it had appointed a senior official to lead the alliance’s work in Ukraine as part of a broader effort to intensify support for Kyiv as it fights Russia’s invasion.

Patrick Turner, a British official who has held senior posts inside NATO, will serve as the alliance’s Senior Representative in Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“I am sure he will excel in this important role as NATO continues to step up its support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

At a summit in Washington last week, NATO leaders agreed the transatlantic alliance would take on a major role in coordinating military aid and training for Ukraine.

While NATO as an organisation does not supply lethal aid to Ukraine, many of its members are leading suppliers of arms and ammunition to Kyiv in its fight against Russian forces.

