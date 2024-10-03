NATO chief Rutte visits Ukraine in first trip in new role

KYIV (Reuters) – NATO chief Mark Rutte discussed the war in Ukraine and Kyiv’s “victory plan” with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday after arriving in the Ukrainian capital on his first official trip since becoming the alliance’s secretary general.

Zelenskiy told a joint press conference that he would like to see Kyiv’s allies shooting down Iranian missiles and drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine, as some of Israel’s allies did when Tehran attacked Israel with missiles this week.

Zelenskiy also called on allies to allow deep strikes into Russia with weapons supplied by them, saying they were “delaying” their decision.

Allowing Kyiv to hit targets deep inside Russia would boost its capabilities in disrupting Russian logistics and command chains. Wary of Russia’s response, Ukraine’s allies have held off on making such a move.

Rutte affirmed the Western defence alliance’s commitment to Ukraine eventually becoming a member.

“Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before, and it will continue along this path until it secures NATO membership,” he said.

Russia, which began it’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has long opposed Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Rutte voiced strong support for Ukraine on Tuesday after taking over as NATO chief from Jens Stoltenberg.

Rutte served as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands until earlier this year, and was regarded in this role as an ally of Kyiv, approving the transfer of Dutch F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.