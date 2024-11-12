NATO chief warns of threat from Russian ties with China, Iran, North Korea

By John Irish

PARIS (Reuters) – Russia’s growing economic and military cooperation with China, North Korea and Iran is threatening Europe, the Indo-Pacific and North America, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rutte, in what appeared to be a message to the next U.S. administration as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, underlined the importance of transatlantic unity and continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Speaking before talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Rutte outlined what he saw as the dangers posed by North Korean and Iranian military assistance for Russia.

“At the same time, China backs Russia’s economy, enables its defence industry and amplifies its narrative all over the world stage,” Rutte said.

“Russia working together with North Korea, Iran and China is not only threatening Europe, it’s threatening peace and security, yes, here in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and in North America.”

Trump has criticised the scale of Western aid to Kyiv and has said he will end the conflict in Ukraine swiftly, without saying how. His victory in the U.S. presidential election has caused concern in Kyiv and other European capitals about the degree of future U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine.

Russia is advancing at its fastest rate since 2022 despite taking heavy losses, and Ukraine said last week it had clashed with some of an estimated 11,000 North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region.

Kyiv is now battling to put itself in the strongest position for any negotiations, including by securing more arms and holding out on the battlefield. A senior Ukrainian official has told Reuters the next four to five months will be pivotal.

“We must recommit to stay the course of the war and we must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight,” Rutte said.

“We need to raise the cost for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his enabling authoritarian threats by providing Ukraine with the support it needs to change the trajectory of the conflict.”

Macron said he would continue to push for aid to be sent to Ukraine for as long as necessary.

“It is the only way towards negotiations and I want to be clear, when the time comes, nothing should be decided on Ukraine without the Ukrainians and on Europe without the Europeans,” he said.