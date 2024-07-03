Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
NATO members agree €40 billion financial pledge for Ukraine – diplomat

This content was published on
1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO allies have agreed to fund military aid for Ukraine with 40 billion euros ($43.05 billion) next year, a Western European diplomat told Reuters on Wednesday, one week before the alliance’s leaders are set to meet in Washington.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had asked member states to keep up military aid for Ukraine at the same level as in the years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, adding up to some 40 billion euros ($43 billion) per year.

NATO leaders will sign off on the pledge next week in Washington.

($1 = 0.9292 euros)

