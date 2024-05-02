NATO says Russian hybrid attack intensify on members’ territories

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO members are ‘deeply concerned’ about recent attacks they attribute to Russia that namely affected the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom, the defence alliance said in a statement on Thursday.

“These incidents are part of an intensifying campaign of activities which Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory and through proxies,” NATO said.

European security services in recent weeks disclosed a string of activities they called Russian espionage, including a spy network behind an online media outlet busted by Czech investigators, prompting authorities in others states to carry out searches.

European media also reported a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party had allegedly received money from the pro-Russian media site, an accusation the politician denied.

NATO members pledged to “continue to boost” their resilience against such attacks and apply their tools to “counter and contest Russian hybrid actions”.

“Russia’s actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine,” NATO added.