NATO slams China over Russia support, backs full integration of Ukraine, draft communique says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – NATO allies will pledge to support Ukraine on an “irreversible path” to integration and call on China to cease all support for Russia’s war effort against Kyiv, according to a draft joint communique seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

China has become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security, according to the draft communique being developed at the NATO summit in Washington.

NATO countries intend to provide Ukraine with minimum funding of 40 billion euros within the next year and establish a mechanism to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training for Ukraine, according to the draft communique.

The allies will pledge to support Ukraine on its path to full Euro-Atlantic integration including NATO membership, it said. An invitation to join the alliance will be extended to Kyiv when allies agree and conditions are met, the draft said.

The draft also discusses the importance of the Indo-Pacific to NATO, as developments there directly affect Euro-Atlantic security, and the alliance welcomes enhanced cooperation with Asia-Pacific partners to support Ukraine, it said.

The alliance is also concerned by developments in China’s space capabilities and activities and urges Beijing to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions, the draft said.

NATO allies are willing to maintain channels of communication with Moscow to mitigate risk and prevent escalation, it said.

NATO countries are meeting Tuesday through Thursday in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance.