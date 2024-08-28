Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
NATO stresses commitment to strengthen Ukraine’s defences

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO members reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Ukraine’s defences at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which brings together officials from Ukraine and the Western military alliance, NATO said on Wednesday.

“Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles on a daily basis, saving countless lives. But Ukraine’s ability to maintain their defences requires increased supply and more support,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

“In the wake of the latest Russian assault, Allies today reaffirmed they are stepping up their military aid to Ukraine. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. This is vital for Ukraine’s ability to stay in the fight.”

