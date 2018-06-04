This content was published on June 4, 2018 1:13 PM Jun 4, 2018 - 13:13

Where does raclette originally come from? The precise answer would have been "from the canton of Valais". (Keystone)

David Lewis, who runs a café in Zurich, was denied the red passport because he didn’t know which canton the melted Swiss cheese speciality came from.

Lewis shared his frustration with the Swiss naturalisation process in an interview with the German-speaking newspaper Blick on Sunday. Besides his native English, the 43-year-old is completely fluent in German and French. He has no criminal record, has lived in Switzerland since shortly after his birth, and worked for a Swiss financial organisation for several years. He is raising a six-year-old son in Switzerland and has recently opened a café in Zurich.

Despite all this, Lewis’s application was rejected by his local community on the grounds that he only knew that raclette came from the French-speaking region of Switzerland, and couldn’t pinpoint its canton of origin (Valais). He was also unfamiliar with capuns, a traditional Swiss chard dish from the Romansh-speaking region of the country.

“I admit that I’m not perfect,” Lewis said, but pointed out that he had passed the obligatory written exam about Switzerland with flying colours. He also said that he had spent most of his life in Switzerland and was well-integrated into the country – not as an expat, but as a local.

He was baffled by the level of detail of the naturalisation interview, which he had been told would be an “informal conversation”, but which he said was more like an oral exam. “Even my six-year-old son, who I needed to bring along, was questioned,” Lewis said.

His local community, Freienbach in the canton of Schwyz, wrote in its report that Lewis was “not familiar enough with Swiss customs and traditions” and declined to comment on the case.

Lewis said he was left wondering what was expected of someone to become Swiss: “Absolute perfection?”.

He finds it particularly hard on his son George, who has only ever known life in Switzerland.

“I don’t know how I should explain to him that he’s not Swiss.”

Lewis now plans to reapply for citizenship, pointing out that next time he will be better prepared for the raclette question.

