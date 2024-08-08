Navalny’s wife says he should have been part of historic prisoner swap

By Mark Trevelyan

LONDON (Reuters) – Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia said on Thursday that she felt both joy and bitterness over a Cold War-style prisoner swap that saw the release of leading Russian dissidents last week, nearly six months after he died in an Arctic penal colony.

Yulia Navalnaya said her husband, had he lived, was meant to be part of the deal in which Russia handed over the dissidents, along with U.S. and German nationals, in return for convicted Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov and other Russians held in Western jails.

Navalny’s supporters said shortly after he died on Feb. 16 that he was on the point of being exchanged for Krasikov, a member of Russia’s FSB security service who was serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a former Chechen fighter.

“At that time many people thought it was impossible, that we had made it up. But now everything is extremely obvious,” Navalnaya said in a YouTube video.

“Putin really did agree to give up political prisoners in exchange for spies and murderers, and this happened. But not for Alexei.”

Putin has said he was willing to release Navalny, a charismatic anti-corruption campaigner who had built up a national movement that was banned on grounds of “extremism”, on condition that he never returned to Russia.

The Kremlin denies accusations by Navalny’s family and supporters that Putin had him killed in prison because he could not bear to see him go free. Navalny’s death certificate said the 47-year-old died of natural causes.

Navalny’s movement has said it will provide proof of the allegation, but has yet to publish evidence. Navalny, who survived a poisoning attempt in 2020, had endured harsh prison conditions and spent long periods in solitary confinement.

In her video, Navalnaya celebrated the Aug. 1 release of the eight Russian dissidents but said she also felt sadness.

“I hadn’t felt such relief and happiness for a long time. But at the same time I felt very, very bitter.”

She said the exchange involving the U.S. and Germany had shown that Russia’s opposition could engage with world leaders, who “haven’t given up on Russia”.

But she named at least 15 prisoners still held on politically related charges, including Navalny’s TV technician Daniel Kholodny, three of Navalny’s lawyers, and other politicians, activists and journalists.

Oleg Orlov, a rights campaigner among those freed last week, said on Wednesday there was already talk of a possible follow-up exchange. He did not say who was involved in such discussions.

The prisoner swap also saw the release of leading dissidents Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, meaning that all the Kremlin’s most prominent opponents are now based outside the country. Navalnaya is also unable to return, as a court this week upheld a decision that means she would be arrested for involvement in an “extremist” group if she set foot in Russia.

It remains unclear how effectively they and others in Russia’s quarrelsome opposition will be able to work together and what they can achieve, given Putin’s total hold on power.

Navalnaya said it would take enormous effort and sacrifice, but the prisoners’ release offered hope.

“Just a week ago they were in prison, locked behind iron doors … Today they are free people,” she said.

“Some day, the same thing will happen to our country.”